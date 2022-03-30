A.V. Club interviews: The cast of Bubble
Karen Gillan, Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, and Maria Bakalova discuss the upcoming film
Latest on The A.V. Club
A.V. Club interviews: The cast of Bubble
Oscars 2022: A post-show roundtable
Oscars 2022 Best Picture: Will Win, Could Win, Should Win
Oscars 2022 Best Supporting Actress: Will Win, Could Win, Should Win
Oscars 2022 Best Director: Will Win, Could Win, Should Win
Oscars 2022 Best Supporting Actor: Will Win, Could Win, Should Win
Oscars 2022 Best Actress: Will Win, Could Win, Should Win
Oscars 2022 Best Actor: Will Win, Could Win, Should Win
5 strange product placements in movies
Behind the scene: The primal forces of nature "Network" (1976)
5 fictional musicians we would pay to see live
AV Club Deep Dive: Blade Runner, Robocop, and what it means to be human
Memorable moments from the 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Let's Eat: 5 mouth-watering movie scenes
Don't Touch That Dial: Imaginary TV shows we would watch in real life
Batman's Strangest TV Crossovers