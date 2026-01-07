Abbott Elementary considers schooling in the mall in exclusive season 5 clip How will Quinta Brunson's Janine Teagues ever put a positive spin on this situation?

Every kid has likely wished to go to the mall in the middle of a school day. Who cares about homework and classes when you can hang out with friends, browse stores, and go to the food court? That dream sort of comes true for Abbott Elementary‘s students because the next phase of their education is about to take place inside a dilapidated Philadelphia shopping center. Whatever happened to the actual school, you ask? In the midseason finale, which aired last month, Principal Ava (Janelle James) and the teachers found out the hard way that their building’s furnace had turned into a nuisance. So while the repair work goes on for a few weeks, they’d have to find a temporary location. This exclusive The A.V. Club clip from season five’s return reveals what that sitcom-esque solution is.

In the footage from “Mall,” district employee Simon (Benjamin Norris) tries to sell Ava, Janine (Quinta Brunson), Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), and the rest on the concept of a mall-turned-school. Just when everyone thinks it can’t get worse (they did come back early for winter break, after all), they realize that the essentials, like desks and chairs, are piled together in one giant mess. Boy, do they have their work cut out for them. Simon makes tall promises like the delivery of “delicious lunches” in the absence of a kitchen, but we all know how that’s going to go, right?