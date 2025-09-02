The Abbott Elementary teachers are under attack in this exclusive season 5 teaser The Quinta Brunson-created school sitcom returns October 1 on ABC.

As if it isn’t challenging enough to be a teacher in this day and age, the new teaser for the fifth season of Abbott Elementary—shared exclusively with The A.V. Club—sees our favorite educators pelted with apples. Last season, Janine (Quinta Brunson) and the gang managed to navigate their way out of a bribery scandal and reinstate Ava (Janelle James) as principal. But of course there’s no rest for the weary when the series returns October 1.

The Abbott Elementary teachers all react in characteristic fashion when confronted by an adorable apple-flinging student in the teaser. Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) begins to pray; Ava grabs one out of the air with a stern “Oh, hell no!”; and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) pulls out her baseball bat and swings for the fences. The latter is particularly apropos as the fifth season will feature another local sports crossover with the Philadelphia Phillies, as reported last week by Variety.