AMC+ has released the trailer for its new sci-fi suspense series Moonhaven, set to premiere on the streamer at the beginning of next month. Joe Manganiello, Dominic Monaghan and Emma McDonald star as inhabitants of the eponymous utopian colony located on the moon.



The series comes from creator Peter Ocko, who also worked on Lodge 49, Black Sails, and Elementary. Moonhaven is set for a six-episode run in its first season

Paradise is never quite what it seems, and in the new teaser, Earth pilot Bella Sway (McDonald) learns this firsthand when she is stranded on Moonhaven after being accused of a crime. After arriving in the New Age-style colony, where clean-cut individuals in monochromatic slacks roam around expansive gardens, Bella is quickly told just how valuable Moonhaven is.



“Moonhaven isn’t a people, it’s a purpose,” one resident tells Bella after her arrival. And he’s right: Moonhaven is more than just a peaceful, 500-square mile Eden offering a respite from Earth as the planet becomes increasingly uninhabitable. The colony’s members have also been tasked with solving the mounting issues Earth faces, and ultimately saving humanity.

But when two Moonhaven residents are murdered in quick succession (and news of a secret agent from Earth infiltrating the colony spreads) Bella begins sensing something sinister is at work in Moonhaven.

“I get that this is supposed to be our future, but you and I know, darkness finds a way,” Bella tells Tomm Schultz (Manganiello), the righthand man of an Earth diplomat.

Teaming up with mysterious local detective Paul Sarno (Monaghan) to investigate a conspiracy beneath Moonhaven’s surface, Bella finds herself surrounded by danger. Though Sarno assures Bella she can trust him, his true intentions are left a mystery.

Moonhaven’s 2-episode premiere will kick off on AMC+ on July 7. Succeeding episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays.