Remember the early months of the pandemic, when the internet was captivated (and perplexed) by the rollercoaster that was the Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck coupling? From the Ana de Armas u pdates Twitter account being blocked by de Armas herself to Affleck having to awkwardly get rid of his ex’s cardboard cutout—their relationship was the stuff of publicist’s dreams. Well, we are finally able witness to the fruits of that union with the brand new trailer for their erotic thriller Deep Water.

Based on the 1957 novel by mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), Deep Water “takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.”

In the trailer, Melinda is seen engaging in multiple flings with other men as Vic watches on with hidden anger. While the tension simmers, the question of who’s playing who creeps throughout the clip in classic psychological thriller fashion. “The truth is—if you were married to anyone else—you’d be so bored, you’d kill yourself,” says Melinda to Vic as she slinks up the stairs.



In the director’s seat is a true expert of the genre: Adrian Lyne. Lyne is known for such erotic thrillers as Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal, and Unfaithful. The screenplay was co-written by Zach Helm (Stranger Than Fiction) and Sam Levinson, the creator of HBO’s hit teen series Euphoria.

Deep Water stars Affleck and de Armas with a supporting cast of Tracy Letts (Ford V Ferrari), Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), Kristen Connolly (Evil), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope.

Before the announcement that Deep Water would exclusively debut on Hulu, there were worries about the film’s release when Disney removed it from their theatrical release schedule.

Originally slotted for a January 14, 2022 release in theaters, the messy marriage flick will premiere on Hulu March 18. A win for the Ana de Armas fans who like to sue for a film’s lack of their favorite star.