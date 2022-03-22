And just like that, And Just Like That… is renewed for a second season. HBO Max has announced that the Sex And The City sequel series will continue, likely bringing back one of the world’s least funny comedians, Che, in tow.



In a statement, the show’s executive producer Michael Patrick King says, “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters - played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

HBO Max also notes that the show “delivered the strongest debut of any HBO Max Original Series to date.” Those numbers make sense. Fans of the original show were very curious about where the group of friends ended up and what excuse the writers would give for Samantha’s absence. Though Carrie becoming a widower was meant to be the big shocker of the series, the twist that was most-discussed by fans was Miranda’s big life change.

Miranda asked Steve for a divorce and began a complicated relationship with Carrie’s podcast co-host, Che. Even though Che warned Miranda that they weren’t ready for anything serious—especially with someone who’d just gotten out of a very long marriage—Miranda decided to drop a big career opportunity in order to fly to LA to be with Che.

The HBO Max series got plenty of critiques from fans—there were many lingering questions about how things would play out with Miranda’s gamble especially. And though some thought the character’s actions were downright foolish, Cynthia Nixon thinks otherwise.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the actor said, “I feel like what Miranda does [on And Just Like That…] is incredibly brave. She gives up her very lucrative corporate job and goes back to try and make something more of her life. As Miranda says: We’re not old, we’re 55. I mean, you’re certainly closer to the end than to the beginning. But if you’re not happy with where you are, you still have a lot of time to make a change.”