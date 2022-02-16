Miranda Hobbes was nowhere to be found in the Sex And The City revival And Just Like That… Instead, she was replaced with some imposter who dumps Steve and chucks her life away for some “comedian” named Che. At least... that’s how many fans felt about the odd change in Cynthia Nixon’s down-to-earth and often relatable character.



However, in an interview with Vogue, Nixon says she doesn’t agree with fans who were upset over Miranda’s drastic personality switch. She doesn’t think Miranda’s dynamic within the friend group changed all that much.

“I think that’s a bizarre reaction,” Nixon says about the fervent fan outrage . “First of all, I think Miranda is brave, and I think Miranda is charging forward. She doesn’t know where she’s going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere. And I think that’s always been true of Miranda, right?”

Nixon also addresses fans’ main critique: that Miranda, once the most level-headed of the friends, suddenly became the most unstable and chaotic. “Miranda’s very smart, and she’s very tenacious, but the idea that she’s levelheaded—she’s never been levelheaded! She’s a loose cannon, a very opinionated loose cannon. She’s always been a bull in a china shop and losing her temper and blowing things up then having to backtrack when she calms down,” she says.

She adds, “I feel like what Miranda does [on And Just Like That…] is incredibly brave. She gives up her very lucrative corporate job and goes back to try and make something more of her life. As Miranda says: We’re not old, we’re 55. I mean, you’re certainly closer to the end than to the beginning. But if you’re not happy with where you are, you still have a lot of time to make a change.”



And Just Like That... hasn’t been officially renewed yet, but a season two announcement is likely on the way.