Scary Movie 6 lures Anna Faris and Regina Hall back

The first final girls of Scary Movie are officially returning for the franchise’s sixth outing. Deadline reports this morning that Anna Faris and Regina Hall will both return for Scary Movie 6, their first time leading the franchise in what will be 20 years. In a statement to the outlet, the duo said, “We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon—three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again.)”

Faris’ Cindy and Hall’s Brenda last appeared in 2006’s Scary Movie 4; its poorly-received fifth flick in 2013 was led by Ashley Tisdale’s Jody and Simon Rex’s Dan as it explored the genre of Paranormal Activity and, strangely, Black Swan. Parody movies fell into a relative lull after the release of Scary Movie 5, at least compared to the rate at which they arrived in the first decade of the 2000s. But with the current success of The Naked Gun, and Scary Movie 6 on the horizon, perhaps a resurgence is on our hands, even if those parodies are also reboots and legacyquels because it’s 2025 and that’s what gets greenlit now.

Faris’ and Hall’s returns aren’t totally unexpected. In 2024, People asked Faris what it would take for her to return to the franchise. “I would love to work with Regina again. I just love her so much,” the actor said at the time. “We would make each other giggle all day long. Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!” Clearly she got Regina—and sounds like she probably got some good money too!