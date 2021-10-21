Ahead of the arrival of Edgar Wright’s thriller Last Night in Soho, star Anya Taylor-Joy delivers a haunting cover of “Downtown (Downtempo),” which will appear on the film’s soundtrack. In her version, Taylor-Joy takes Petula Clark’s joyous track about the magic of city lights and transforms it into something a bit more foreboding.

Advertisement

In Last Night In Soho, starring Taylor- Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, and Matt Smith follows a young, aspiring fashion designer (McKenzie), who moves to the neighborhood of Soho. Her dreams of Soho’s heyday, filled with glitz and glamor, become a startling reality when she goes back in time to the ‘60s as the wannabe singer Sandie (Taylor-Joy).

Taylor-Joy performs “Downtown (Downtempo)” in the feature film, but composer Steven Price (Baby Driver, The World’s End) produced two extended versions for the soundtrack—a n uptempo version as well as downtempo.

“It’s not every day you’re asked to record several versions of an iconic song,” Taylor-Joy wrote on Instagram. “The sounds of the ‘60s was what first made me fall in love with music so I was overjoyed when Edgar [Wright] asked me to give it a go.”

The full soundtrack will feature a slate of ‘60s tracks from artists such as The Kinks, Sandie Shaw, The Who, and Siouxsie & the Banshees. For the original score, Taylor-Joy also sings a cover of Cilla Black’s “ You’re My World (Soho Version).”

Writer and director Edgar Wright has also shared his personal “Soho Nights” playlist, featuring 60 songs from the ‘60s he says inspired him while creating the film.

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-Order AirPods 3 The next generation of AirPods

A more affordable alternative to AirPods Pro with many of the same features. $179 at Amazon

Tracklisting – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack



1) “A World Without Love” – Peter & Gordon



2) “Wishin’ and Hopin’” – Dusty Springfield



3) “Don’t Throw Your Love Away” – The Searchers



4) “Beat Girl” (1993 Remaster) – The John Barry Orchestra



5) “Starstruck” – The Kinks



6) “You’re My World” – Cilla Black



7) “Wade in the Water” (Live at Klooks Kleek) – The Graham Bond Organisation



8) “I’ve Got My Mind Set on You” – James Ray



9) “(Love Is Like a) Heat Wave” – The Who



10) “Puppet on a String” – Sandie Shaw



11) “Land of 1000 Dances” – The Walker Brothers



12) “There’s a Ghost in My House” – R. Dean Taylor



13) “Happy House” – Siouxsie & the Banshees



14) “(There’s) Always Something There to Remind Me” – Sandie Shaw



15) “Eloise” – Barry Ryan



16) “Anyone Who Had a Heart” – Cilla Black



17) “Last Night In Soho” – Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich



18) “Neon” (Soundtrack Edit) – Steven Price



19) “Downtown” (A Capella) – Anya Taylor-Joy



20) “Downtown” (Uptempo) – Anya Taylor-Joy

Last Night In Soho arrives in theaters on October 29.