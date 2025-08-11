British Academy of Film and Television Arts announces new American awards The voting body will recognize achievements in film, television, and video games.

The fight for awards—at least in the U.S.—just got more competitive. BAFTA is launching a new ceremony, titled the BAFTA Honours, which will be held in Los Angeles this November, per Variety. Yes, BAFTA still stands for “British Academy of Film and Television Arts,” but the new awards are meant to “mark BAFTA’s continued mission to grow in the U.S.,” according to the trade.

Apart from their across the pond origin, the BAFTA Honours will differ from long-standing ceremonies like the Oscars and Emmys in a few key areas. First, the gold mask prize will only be given to three distinguished honorees. Second, one of those awards will recognize achievement in video games. “Over 20 years ago, we launched our Games Awards in London. So for decades, we’ve now been this trisector organization: having film, television and games as our major award ceremonies in the UK,” BAFTA North America executive director Courtney LaBarge Bell told Variety in a statement.