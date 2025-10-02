Bill Condon didn’t think Beauty And The Beast’s "gay moment" was a big deal

The Kiss Of The Spider Woman director said that Le Fou’s four-second waltz wasn’t meant to be a "groundbreaking moment" for gay rights.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  October 2, 2025 | 2:26pm
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Film News Bill Condon
Bill Condon didn’t think Beauty And The Beast’s

Bill Condon is a gay filmmaker who follows his sensibilities, whether he’s directing Breaking Dawn or Beauty And The Beast. “It’s who I am,” Condon told The Hollywood Reporter while promoting his upcoming film, Kiss Of The Spider-Woman. Nevertheless, after talking about Beauty’s “exclusively gay moment” to a gay magazine eight years ago, Josh Gad’s four-second man-on-man waltz became an international “debacle.”

Back in 2017, Beauty And The Beast made controversy its guest through the character LeFou (Gad), who spends the film longing after Gaston (Luke Evans) before briefly dancing with a nameless man. But what really sent homophobes the world over into a panic was Condon’s comment that the film featured an “exclusively gay moment.” International censorship boards threatened to withhold the movie unless Disney made cuts; Russia gave the film a 16+ rating; and a theater in Alabama refused to screen it. (“Disney, to their credit, didn’t cut it anywhere,” Condon said.) Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ advocates accused the film of pinkwashing, turning LeFou into Disney’s Globby test balloon. Still, GLAAD praised the moment as “a small moment in the film, but it is a huge leap forward for the film industry.”

While Condon enjoys that certain countries refused to screen the film because of it, he was less enthused that it was “inaccurately presented as some kind of groundbreaking moment.” That wasn’t his intention, he told The Hollywood Reporter. In his mind, it was “just the great inclusivity of a wonderful musical.” Condon hoped to imbue a little humanity in Lefou, who is “a punching bag, he’s not a character, so you turn them into people.”

Additionally, Condon said he included it because of Howard Ashman, the legendary late Disney composer who wrote the original score. Ashman was also gay, and Condon attributed some of the “gay sensibility going on there” to him. However, it ultimately served as a nice grace note for a supporting character. “It was just the completion of a story that started with LeFou pulling Gaston into a hug and saying, ‘Too much?’ and Gaston looking around nervously and saying, ‘Yeah.'”

That answer probably won’t satisfy anyone, neither those who think Condon’s a demon for including real human experiences in a Disney movie nor those who found the moment pandering. However, he’s right that his films and sensibility get singled out because “despite everything, we still live in a boy culture.”

“Movies are a boy culture,” he said. “The tastemakers, all of that stuff. So I’ve really enjoyed doing it from a different sensibility. When you watch Kinsey, it’s funny. It’s uncomfortable and funny because I do think there’s a specific gay sensibility and sense of humor that’s different from a more mainstream approach.”

 
Join the discussion...
 