Bill Condon didn’t think Beauty And The Beast’s "gay moment" was a big deal The Kiss Of The Spider Woman director said that Le Fou’s four-second waltz wasn’t meant to be a "groundbreaking moment" for gay rights.

Bill Condon is a gay filmmaker who follows his sensibilities, whether he’s directing Breaking Dawn or Beauty And The Beast. “It’s who I am,” Condon told The Hollywood Reporter while promoting his upcoming film, Kiss Of The Spider-Woman. Nevertheless, after talking about Beauty’s “exclusively gay moment” to a gay magazine eight years ago, Josh Gad’s four-second man-on-man waltz became an international “debacle.”

Back in 2017, Beauty And The Beast made controversy its guest through the character LeFou (Gad), who spends the film longing after Gaston (Luke Evans) before briefly dancing with a nameless man. But what really sent homophobes the world over into a panic was Condon’s comment that the film featured an “exclusively gay moment.” International censorship boards threatened to withhold the movie unless Disney made cuts; Russia gave the film a 16+ rating; and a theater in Alabama refused to screen it. (“Disney, to their credit, didn’t cut it anywhere,” Condon said.) Meanwhile, LGBTQ+ advocates accused the film of pinkwashing, turning LeFou into Disney’s Globby test balloon. Still, GLAAD praised the moment as “a small moment in the film, but it is a huge leap forward for the film industry.”