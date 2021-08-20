Comedian and Promising Young Woman star Bo Burnham has officially been sidelined. He’ll no longer play the role of legendary Boston Celtics baller Larry Bird in the forthcoming HBO Max series about t he Los Angeles Lakers team during the ‘80s.

According to Variety, Burnham had to step away from the project due to scheduling conflicts. Sean Patrick Small, an open Larry Bird fan, will take over the role as Magic Johnson’s opponent in his first acting role (he currently has less than 20 followers on Twitter, so if you feel so inclined... ).

The HBO show is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, And The Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty Of The 1980s. According to Deadline, “the fast-break series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties—a team that defined its era both on and off the court.” The series is currently in production, and does not have a title selected yet. Executive producer Adam McKay (Succession, Dead To Me, Drunk History, and so much more) directed the pilot, with Max Borenstein (Godzilla V. Kong) serving as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

Other new cast additions include: Olli Haaskivi as Phil Knight (the founder of Nike), Rachel Hilson as Cindy Day (Magic Johnson’s girlfriend), Newton Mayenge as Jim Chones (a veteran NBA forward), and Jon Young as Brad Holland, a.k.a. “Potsie.” The series still has plenty of star power even without Burnham, and previously announced cast members are: Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Gillian Jacobs as Chris Riley, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Jason Segel as Lakers assistant coach Paul Westhead.