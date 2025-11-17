Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 roasted by players and a U.S. Congressman for heavy use of AI "art"

As the AI slop era continues, we’re entering a new and deeply troubling phase where some big publishers are beginning to unapologetically use the controversial technology to replace voice actors and artists. The latest case is Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7, which seems to heavily feature generative AI art in its unlockable calling cards (these are nameplates attached to your profile), posters, and reward icons, among other aspects of the game. Some of the calling cards are in the Studio Ghibli plagiarizing style popularized by OpenAI, and all of them look awful.

While Activision didn’t specifically confirm if these cosmetics were AI-generated, they did admit that AI was used to make the game in a statement to XboxEra, which is corpo speak for their developers probably used GenAI to create the images.

Beyond angering many fans of the game, who paid $70 for a title full of ugly art made by robots, Black Ops 7’s use of gen-AI has caught the attention of a member of the U.S. government who is not happy about the news.