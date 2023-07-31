Person hit by Cardi B's microphone files police report

Over the weekend, Cardi B became another victim of the trend of audience members throwing stuff at performers onstage, following Harry Styles, Pink, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and move, but what made Cardi B’s incident different is that she responded by throwing something back: her microphone. Her aim was apparently pretty good, though she had a little more power than she expected, because the microphone reportedly hit the thrower—who had tossed a drink on Cardi B—but then bounced off and hit someone else.

Now, according to TMZ, one of those people (we don’t know who specifically) has filed a report with the Las Vegas police department, and Cardi is listed as the suspect in a battery case. The cops confirmed this in a statement, with Variety adding that no arrests or citations have been issued.

Curiously, TMZ noted in its report that Cardi had previously asked the crowd to splash water on her since it was so hot, and because TMZ is classy, there’s even an accompanying video titled “Asking For It.” We don’t know what the drink-tosser tossed, but the various videos of the incident make it clear that it’s in a cup and not a water bottle—which perhaps means it wasn’t water, but who knows. She definitely seemed surprised by whatever it was after not being surprised when fans were throwing water earlier in TMZ’s video.

Either way, whatever allegedly happened here and whoever may or may not be at fault, it seems like, again, the lesson in all of this is that throwing things at people is bad—or at least that nobody likes it when something is thrown at them, unless they are a professional athlete in a sport that involves throwing and catching (but not exclusively throwing, because you don’t watch to get hit with a dart or one of those Cornhole bags).