Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her

The plague of concertgoers throwing things at people onstage continues to spread, with Cardi B being hit with someone’s drink this weekend at a show in Las Vegas. But, in what may be the new strategy for performers going forward, Cardi B immediately responded by chucking her microphone at the drink-tosser… or at least in the direction of the drink-tosser. It’s hard to tell from the various videos of the event if she actually hit the person who threw the drink on her, but it definitely seemed close. Either way, security swooped in pretty quickly and removed them, with Variety saying that Cardi B also left the stage afterward.

This follows a months-long trend of this sort of thing happening to people onstage at concerts (or, at the very least, an increase in us hearing about it, since we don’t have the data on how common this was before this summer) supposedly for some kind of weird viral clout—which would mean reporting on it like this is just giving the throwers what they want, but also it’s a Sunday and the Hollywood unions are on strike, so it’s either this or we squeeze two posts out of the Saw X trailer.

Other people hit by stuff recently are Kelsea Ballerini, Bebe Rexha, Pink, and Harry Styles (who has had to deal with this relatively frequently, which may be proof that this is less of a new trend than simply a more publicized trend). Even if it has been happening since the first humans stood on a stage to sing a song, though, that doesn’t mean it should continue. The AMPTP is eventually going to cave, and then movies and TV will be back, and then nobody’s going to think “the jerk who threw something at someone” is cool anymore.