Skeptics beware: CBS is pulling out all of the stops for the season two premiere of its sitcom Ghosts by hosting screenings in theaters across Los Angeles. The only thing is, you’ve gotta be a ghost to attend.

That’s right — the theater screenings will be held exclusively for spirits in the mood for a good laugh. The company i s apparently depending primarily on word of mouth to spread the invitation across the specter community.

“We are using social media and we’ve got some mediums and some other folks that we’re using to put the word out to people who are not amongst the living, to stop by any of these theaters and attend the screenings,” says CBS chief marketing officer Mike Benson, per Variety.

The screenings will be held at El Rey, the Wiltern, the Fonda, the Orpheum, and the Million Dollar Theater, all of which may have their own resident ghosts who can attend and invite all their friends. In Savannah, the screening will be held at the Trustees Theater, and in Portland, it will be at the Cinema 21.

“[The theaters] love it because they’re bringing an audience in at times that aren’t competing with other living audiences,” Benson says. “They also really appreciate that there’s really essentially no wear and tear to their buildings whatsoever. The overhead costs are pretty low. The downside is that there’s really no concession business whatsoever.”

One pesky problem with hosting an event for invisible guests is no one will really know how many ghosts will be in attendance, and will once again rely on the ghoulish grapevine.

“I haven’t received a lot of feedback yet, we understand it’s hard to get the data around the attendance, because there’s no real way to track it,” Benson says. “So the only way to track it is through hearsay through mediums. So but what we’re hearing so far is that non-living people love it.”

Ghosts makes its return to the living for season two on Thursday, September 29, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.