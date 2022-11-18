Thor may be the only one of the original six Avengers to get more than three solo movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but don’t expect Chris Hemsworth’s reign as the God of Thunder to last too much longer. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Australian actor emphasizes that while his most famous role has plenty of potential to continue, it also has an inevitable conclusion.



“I’m completely open to [returning], if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world,” he tells the magazine. “I’ve always loved the experience. I’ve been very thankful I’ve been able to do something different each time.”

Hemsworth has been playing the role since 2011's Thor. Thor: Ragnarok reinvigorated the character in 2017 by bringing in Taika Waititi’s comedic stylings, and the New Zealand-born director followed it up with this year’s Thor: Love And Thunder. The fourth installment in the Asgardian god’s story left the door open for more, but also set up passing the baton to another hero in the future.

“I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean?” Hemsworth says. “I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know—am I at that stage? Who knows?”

Outside of the MCU, Hemsworth has pursued other action roles like Men In Black: International and Extraction, as well as receiving acclaim for the 2013 Formula One biopic Rush. While he recently filmed the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, the Bad Times At The El Royale actor says that he wants to continue pursuing a wider variety of projects.

“I like the intimacy of a smaller, more grounded piece,” Hemsworth tells Vanity Fair, adding that he wants to make a romantic drama. “I like the fact that I’m not learning fight choreography or wearing a heavy costume which is uncomfortable and making me want to pull my hair out. But I’ve also been very lucky, like in Furiosa, to have a very intimate character storyline in amongst a bigger setting.”