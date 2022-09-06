If you thought that Thor: Love And Thunder could have used a little more of the Asgardian god’s team-up with the Guardians of the Galaxy, you’re in luck. In a deleted scene, debuting exclusively here on The A.V. Club, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gets an extended interaction with Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).



As you’ll recall, Thor initially ran into the band of spacefaring misfits back in Avengers: Infinity War, striking up an unlikely friendship with Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel). After his extended stay on Earth during the Blip, he took off with the Guardians in the Milano after the final throwdown against Thanos.

The scene, titled “Wasting Time,” delivers an alternate version of what was seen in Taika Waititi’s follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok, released in July and hitting Disney+ on September 8. In the clip, Star-Lord and Mantis approach a meditating Thor, asking him to join in the fight to protect Indigarr. The telepath is charged with convincing him, but what she sees in his mind is not exactly battle-ready.

“Many he loves perish, he feels their blood is on his hands,” Mantis says, recalling the deaths of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Heimdall (Idris Elba), amongst others.

It turns out that superpowers aren’t necessary, and the god of thunder’s friendly rivalry with Star-Lord is enough to spur him into action.

“This way they’ll make a statue of me when I save the planet,” he taunts. “You stay there and don’t be a hero!”

The Guardians will next be seen in a holiday special for Disney+, anticipated later this year, followed by Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters on May 5, 2023. Thor is also expected to return, but it remains to be seen as to when–or which version, after Thor: Love And Thunder introduced Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love And Thunder will be released on Digital September 8 and 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD September 27.