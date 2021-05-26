Photo : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

“This is your dream, son.” “No dad, it’s yours.”

Actor Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role as Marvel’s Thor, shared a photo with one of his sons on Instagram as they walk down the street, Hemsworth looking back with a glare. The father captioned the image, “Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ His son’s response? “Dad I wanna be Superman.” To which he says, “Lucky I have two other kids.”

Maybe there’s room for him in the DC universe. DC’s own Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, shared some love on the post, supporting Hemsworth’s sons love of the rival superhero franchise. However many commenters (like, tons), including the lesser-known Luke Hemsworth, called out his brother’s uneven stature, asking him “Bro?! You’ve been skipping leg days again?!” To quote one follower, his son’s allegiance probably lies with Superman because “he doesn’t skip leg day.” Can’t argue with that, Chris. You still have some time before Thor: Love And Thunder hits theaters in 2022, and even if you’re not quite built like the Man of Steel by then, you’ll still be buffer than fellow Chris and co-star, Chris Pratt.