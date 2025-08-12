The elusive Cindy Lee announces four concert dates Cindy Lee is making Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and Montreal a Realistik Heaven this November.

Cindy Lee is finally taking their Diamond Jubilee on the road for a smattering of performances this fall. The news comes more than a year after the hypnagogic pop superstar broke indie rock in twain with the release of their acclaimed triple album Diamond Jubilee on their Geocities site. Between the lo-fi sound and throwback distribution strategy, many were ready to proclaim Cindy Lee, the alter ego of Patrick Flegel, the savior of DIY rock music. Heavy is the head that wears the crown, though. Shortly after the album’s release, Flegel embarked on a month-long support tour. Unfortunately, about two weeks in, they abruptly canceled the remaining dates “due to personal reasons within the touring party.”

Now, Cindy Lee is making good on four of the canceled cities: Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, and New York City. Ticket pre-sale begins on August 13, with general public on-sale starting on August 15. We’ve listed the dates below with links to corresponding ticketing sites, and aren’t we the darling of the diskoteque for doing so?