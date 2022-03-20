In terms of foreshadowing the Oscars, the rest of awards season is really only as good as you care to make it. Sure, some organizations are historically good at predicting certain categories, but they’re just giving out their own awards and not necessarily trying to predict the Oscars. If there’s one thing that does seem like a good indicator of Oscar success, though, it’s momentum—and few things have as much of it this year as Apple TV+’s CODA.



After some big wins at Sundance, then more wins at the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTAs, the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and the SAG Awards (though those were mainly for supporting actor Troy Kotsur), CODA seems like the only real competition for Jane Campion’s Power Of The Dog at the Oscars. This weekend, it—or, more accurately, its producers—added another trophy to the collection: The Darryl F. Zanuck Award For Outstanding Producer Of Theatrical Motion Pictures at the Producers Guild Awards.

CODA won the top prize at the PGA Awards, with Succession getting the TV drama equivalent, while Encanto won for animated feature and Ted Lasso won for comedy TV. The PGA also gave out a pair of lifetime achievement awards to some undeniably important producers: The TV-based Norman Lear Achievement Award went to Greg Berlanti, architect of The CW’s Arrowverse and basically every other hit genre show of the last decade. The 2022 Milestone Award, meanwhile, went to Lucasfilm’s George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy, whose contributions to popular culture probably don’t even need to be listed. (A little thing called Strange Magic, anyone?!)

The full list of winners of the normal categories is below, with more information at this Variety link.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

CODA

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto

Luca

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Raya And The Last Dragon

Sing 2

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Summer Of Soul

Ascension

The First Wave

Flee

In The Same Breath

The Rescue

Simple As Water

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Succession

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Yellowstone

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Ted Lasso

Cobra Kai

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders In The Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Mare Of Easttown

Dopesick

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

The White Lotus

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making Of Wildflowers

8-Bit Christmas

Come From Away

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Single All The Way

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

The Beatles: Get Back

60 Minutes

Allen v. Farrow

Queer Eye

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

RuPaul’s Drag Race

America’s Got Talent

Nailed It!

Top Chef



The Voice