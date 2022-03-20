In terms of foreshadowing the Oscars, the rest of awards season is really only as good as you care to make it. Sure, some organizations are historically good at predicting certain categories, but they’re just giving out their own awards and not necessarily trying to predict the Oscars. If there’s one thing that does seem like a good indicator of Oscar success, though, it’s momentum—and few things have as much of it this year as Apple TV+’s CODA.
After some big wins at Sundance, then more wins at the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTAs, the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and the SAG Awards (though those were mainly for supporting actor Troy Kotsur), CODA seems like the only real competition for Jane Campion’s Power Of The Dog at the Oscars. This weekend, it—or, more accurately, its producers—added another trophy to the collection: The Darryl F. Zanuck Award For Outstanding Producer Of Theatrical Motion Pictures at the Producers Guild Awards.
CODA won the top prize at the PGA Awards, with Succession getting the TV drama equivalent, while Encanto won for animated feature and Ted Lasso won for comedy TV. The PGA also gave out a pair of lifetime achievement awards to some undeniably important producers: The TV-based Norman Lear Achievement Award went to Greg Berlanti, architect of The CW’s Arrowverse and basically every other hit genre show of the last decade. The 2022 Milestone Award, meanwhile, went to Lucasfilm’s George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy, whose contributions to popular culture probably don’t even need to be listed. (A little thing called Strange Magic, anyone?!)
The full list of winners of the normal categories is below, with more information at this Variety link.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
CODA
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Power Of The Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Encanto
Luca
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
Raya And The Last Dragon
Sing 2
Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
Summer Of Soul
Ascension
The First Wave
Flee
In The Same Breath
The Rescue
Simple As Water
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
Succession
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Yellowstone
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Ted Lasso
Cobra Kai
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Mare Of Easttown
Dopesick
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
The White Lotus
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making Of Wildflowers
8-Bit Christmas
Come From Away
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Single All The Way
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
The Beatles: Get Back
60 Minutes
Allen v. Farrow
Queer Eye
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent
Nailed It!
Top Chef
The Voice