Colman Domingo "heard" the next season of Euphoria is "fantastic" Sam Levinson shared some upcoming plot points with Domingo that "took [his] breath away."

Welcome back to Euphoria watch, where we’re not actually watching Euphoria, but we are hearing about it. For instance, last month, Colman Domingo said he heard his character Ali is returning for the third season, and he heard that the show is shooting in January 2025, but “I’ve heard as much as you’ve heard, so we’ll see.” Now, speaking with Variety after nabbing a Golden Globe nomination for a totally different project (Sing Sing), Domingo reveals he has heard some more.

“I have not seen a script, but I have heard about some scripts, and what I’ve heard is fantastic,” he proclaims. “It’s characters that we know and we’re on the journey with, and we’re fighting for them as they’re fighting for their own spaces in the world. They’re all having breakthroughs in many ways. That’s what I found out.”



Scripts about characters having breakthroughs? Okay, now we’re convinced, Euphoria season three is definitely real! But seriously folks, Domingo thinks that these scripts are “some of the most gorgeous writing that Sam [Levinson] has ever done,” though to reiterate, he hasn’t actually read any of this writing. “It’s just from what I heard too, because I’ve heard from my friend Sam himself,” the actor says. “He’s like, ‘Let me just tell you a little bit about it.’ From what he told me, it took my breath away.”



Hopefully, Levinson has clued everybody else in on the third season and the big breakthroughs, because as of a couple months ago the series’ star and producer had no idea what was going on. All Zendaya knew in October is that there was going to be a time jump, but otherwise she was in the dark: “I’ll be interested to see what happens too,” she said. Well, if she can’t yet see it, at least she should be able to hear about it. In Domingo’s opinion, “it’s going to be an incredible, incredible Season 3, well worth the wait. We will deliver, I promise you that.” You heard him!