Zendaya actually addressed Euphoria season 3 for a minute Despite being an executive producer on the series, Zendaya doesn't actually know what the hell Euphoria season 3 looks like, either

Few third seasons of highly successful two-season TV shows have ever had more speculation, drama, and panic attached to them than Euphoria‘s. Two and a half years—or “one disastrous Weeknd vanity project“—since the HBO series last aired new episodes, the eye-catching high school drama has had to weather shock firings, cast and crew deaths, and what sounds like an enormous number of scripts being written, and then tossed out, by various people responsible for figuring out what the hell this show looks like when all of its characters are way too old to be in high school. Now, into a press cycle that has almost entirely been dominated by cast members going “Fuck if I know” when asked about the show’s third season—and that one pretty damning portrait of creator Sam Levinson’s fractured relationship with late producer Kevin Turen—the queen bee herself has now weighed in, with series star/executive producer Zendaya lightly addressing the show’s future.

Appearing on Entertainment Weekly‘s Awardist podcast, the Challengers star seemed to be hewing pretty close to the HBO party line with her comments about the series; the network has asserted on multiple occasions that reports of drama around the series are overblown, season 3 is coming, and everyone involved is just taking their time. (It’s supposed to be back in 2025.) Zendaya mostly focused her comments on the time jump that’s been necessitated by the show’s long gap between seasons, as a cast that was already pushing plausibility as teenagers creeps steadily closer to their 30s.

“I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening.” (This is already kind of a wild statement, given that Zendaya is, again, an executive producer on the series, and has reportedly had a ton of feedback on directions for the show’s third season.) “I don’t actually know much about what is happening… It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too.” Sadly, she did not address the various versions of season 3 that have reportedly come and gone, because we still want to hear more about that idea Levinson was floating about Rue becoming a private detective in her adult life that apparently got roundly rejected by all involved.