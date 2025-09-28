Connor O'Malley terrorizes morning news with cure for pornography addiction
Kicking off his stand-up tour, Connor O'Malley tells Fox 5 San Diego that we have to get our boys "shipshape for the coming wars."Screenshot: YouTube
There’s a healthy tradition of comedians invading morning television. From Mark Proksch showing off his yo-yo skills as his alter ego, K-Strauss, to Gianmarco Soresi shouting out his “cousin,” Luigi Mangione, live on the air, the unexpected burst of darkness tends to catch morning news anchors off guard. With his brief but hilarious interview on Fox 5 San Diego, we can add Connor O’Malley to the list.