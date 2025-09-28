Connor O'Malley terrorizes morning news with cure for pornography addiction

There’s a healthy tradition of comedians invading morning television. From Mark Proksch showing off his yo-yo skills as his alter ego, K-Strauss, to Gianmarco Soresi shouting out his “cousin,” Luigi Mangione, live on the air, the unexpected burst of darkness tends to catch morning news anchors off guard. With his brief but hilarious interview on Fox 5 San Diego, we can add Connor O’Malley to the list.

Popping in to promote his “Comedic Humor Tour” with the wake-up crew in San Diego, O’Malley brought his parody of lonely, disaffected, and deeply redpilled men to people just having their first cup of morning joe. O’Malley, known for his spoofs of the male loneliness problem and the terminally online, didn’t shy away from his interests. He tells a perfectly game Raoul Martinez that his show is a “medical” one about curing pornography addiction and that he’s working with the government to fight antifa. The comedian also doesn’t shy away from Hollywood gossip, saying that Seth Meyers fired O’Malley from his job at Late Night for political reasons (O’Malley is a “Branch Davidian”), but that his old boss is “definitely a nice guy.” Whoever booked O’Malley deserves a raise.

Check out the clip below: