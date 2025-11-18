David Byrne shows off his favorite "T Shirt" slogans in new music video
In the music video for "T Shirt," David Byrne lets the clothes do the talking.(Photo by Dana Jacobs/Getty Images)
For a 73-year-old Talking Head, David Byrne sure doesn’t take it easy. Currently touring on his latest album, Who Is The Sky, which Matador released in September, Byrne has elaborated on his American Utopia Broadway experience and taken it on the road. He even found time to marry Mala Gaonkar, a hedge fund manager who collaborated with Byrne on a 2016 immersive theater experience. But while we should be saying “Mazel tov” to the happy couple, Byrne has thrown yet another project at us. Released earlier today, the animated music video for a new song, “T Shirt,” written by Byrne and his old pal Brian Eno, has thoroughly distracted us from congratulating the newlyweds.