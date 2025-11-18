David Byrne shows off his favorite "T Shirt" slogans in new music video

For a 73-year-old Talking Head, David Byrne sure doesn’t take it easy. Currently touring on his latest album, Who Is The Sky, which Matador released in September, Byrne has elaborated on his American Utopia Broadway experience and taken it on the road. He even found time to marry Mala Gaonkar, a hedge fund manager who collaborated with Byrne on a 2016 immersive theater experience. But while we should be saying “Mazel tov” to the happy couple, Byrne has thrown yet another project at us. Released earlier today, the animated music video for a new song, “T Shirt,” written by Byrne and his old pal Brian Eno, has thoroughly distracted us from congratulating the newlyweds.

Inspiration for the video, which sees a slew of sloganeering shirts spill their guts one after another, comes from the live show. During performances of “T Shirt,” a montage of people wearing expressive shirts plays on the screen behind Byrne. Though the song seemingly celebrates the graphic T, Byrne, in his extraterrestrial manner, channels the silliness of using T-shirt slogans to share political ideologies or states of mind. “My beliefs are on this t-shirt,” he sings. “My religion’s in my pants. My conditions on this iPhone. Everyone does what they want.” While it doesn’t sound like he’s too thrilled about modern life, he comes back around at the end, declaring, “No pretention, no deep intentions. No mistaking what I meant.”

Byrnes’s latest album, Who Is The Sky, came out in September. He’s on tour now.