Reach out and touch faith in IMAX with Depeche Mode's new concert film, Depeche Mode: M

It’s construction time again, moviegoers. Goth luminaries Depeche Mode are back with a new movie, Depeche Mode: M, a concert film and documentary from director Fernando Frias, and it’s coming to IMAX. Described as “an expressive and dynamic cinematic experience,” the feature-length film uses footage from Depeche Mode’s three sold-out shows at Mexico City’s Foro Sol stadium from the band’s 2023 Memento Mori tour.

“At its core, our new film, M, is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people,” singer Dave Gahan said in a statement. “Fernando Frías, who directed and conceived the film, did a beautiful job telling that story that through the lens of Mexican culture and our shows in Mexico City.”

In support of the band’s 15th album, Memento Mori, the September 2023 shows at Foro Sol stadium drew nearly 200,000 fans across three sold-out nights. Using the concert as a backdrop, director Frías aims a little higher than the typical concert film, using concert and archival footage to explore the connection between “music, mortality, and the Mexican tradition.” It’s an apt direction considering the album was their first release since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher.

Depeche Mode: M hits theaters and IMAX screens on October 28.