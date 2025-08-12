Reach out and touch faith in IMAX with Depeche Mode's new concert film, Depeche Mode: M
The Depeche Mode concert film, Depeche Mode: M, hits theaters this October.Credit: Toni François
It’s construction time again, moviegoers. Goth luminaries Depeche Mode are back with a new movie, Depeche Mode: M, a concert film and documentary from director Fernando Frias, and it’s coming to IMAX. Described as “an expressive and dynamic cinematic experience,” the feature-length film uses footage from Depeche Mode’s three sold-out shows at Mexico City’s Foro Sol stadium from the band’s 2023 Memento Mori tour.