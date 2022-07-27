One of Hollywood’s best bromances will reunite onscreen in Hulu’s new Spanish-language limited series, La Máquina, according to Variety. Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal will star in and produce the series through their production company La Corriente del Golfo alongside Searchlight Television.



Per Variety, the show “follows an aging boxer (García Bernal), whose crafty manager (Luna) secures him one last shot at a title. But to make it to fight night, they must navigate a mysterious underworld force.” Daredevil writer Marco Ramirez will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the series.



Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich praise Luna, García Bernal and Ramirez as “world class storytellers” in a statement, adding that “we look forward to bringing audiences their story and experiencing alongside them this last shot their characters get together.”

Advertisement

“It is a real honor to unite Gael and Diego onscreen again for La Máquina,” says Searchlight presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum in their own statement. “Their friendship and chemistry is a joy to experience. And we’re delighted to be working with Marco, whose unique voice and vision allows us to explore this world in a wholly original way.”

The two Mexican actors are lifelong besties; they told The Independent in 2009 that they first met when García Bernal was one and Luna was just a few days old. They first shared the stage together when they were eight; professionally, their first project was Alfonso Cuarón’s critically acclaimed 2001 film Y tu mamá también. Since then, they’ve also appeared together in films such as Rudo y Cursi and Casa de mi Padre.

G/O Media may get a commission 28% off Apple AirPods Pro Transparently awesome

These earbuds have active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and active EQ. Buy for $180 at Amazon Advertisement

Up next, they both have high profile Disney+ projects in the works: Luna’s Rogue One prequel series Andor and García Bernal in Marvel’s Halloween special. You know what they say, the friends who franchise together, stay together!

