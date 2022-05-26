Despite what you might have assumed and maybe even prayed for, Disney is moving forward on the whole “making new Star Wars” stuff. Today, at the Star Wars Celebration fan convention/press conference/product announcement, Kathleen Kennedy confirmed Andor, starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, and lots of it.

Rogue One writer Tony Gilroy said that they have already shot 12 episodes and have another 12 on the way. The first 12 will be released this fall and will stretch across the five years leading up to Rogue One.

Diego Luna was on hand to share his excitement and surprise that he would be shooting more friggin’ Star Wars stuff.



“I love what he represents for me in the world of Star Wars,” said Diego Luna. “It’s about the power we have and the awakening we deserve. I’m so excited to know that I’ll be shoot more.”

The show will be scored by Nicholas Britell, the maestro behind Succession’s banger of a theme. Britell will provide the theme for the series.



Finally, Genevieve O’Reilly will be back as Mon Motha, which should really please the Mothma heads out there, and Stellan Skarsgård is also coming along, which should also please the Mothma heads out there. Everyone likes Skarsgard, after all.



Diego Luna also played a teaser trailer for the series, which will come out tomorrow. But it shows the Empire pretty much decimating the people of Andor.



The show premieres on August 31 on Disney+.

