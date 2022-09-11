If you read through The A.V. Club reviews of all the recent Disney remakes, you may see a pattern start to emerge. Although the films are all visually impressive, they tend to be a bit hollow, and more often than not the reboots leave us questioning the need for their existence. Despite their uneven history of success, Disney can’t seem to quit these remakes. Why come up with original ideas when you can just keep mining your old catalog of classics and make them all over again? Remember all those direct-to-DVD animated sequels in the ’90s? The Mouse is gonna Mouse.

And so we now have Pinocchio, the latest live-action redo, available to stream on Disney+. Despite having big-name talent on board like director Robert Zemeckis and Tom Hanks in the role of Geppetto, we can’t say it breaks away from the established pattern. But where does it fall in the ranking of all the Disney remakes that have been released so far? Read on to find out.