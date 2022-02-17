Let’s get this out of the way early: Netflix’s Marvel shows are not on this list. Don’t bother doing “ctrl+F” for Daredevil or Jessica Jones or any of the other ones that weren’t as consistently good as those two. Despite the fact that they’re going to start leaving Netflix at the end of February, the shows will not be immediately making the switch to Disney+ with the rest of the streaming Marvel content. Disney owns the characters now—hence that thing in that movie—but perhaps whatever deal it needs to sign to formally acquire the shows from Netflix hasn’t gone through yet (or maybe the deal involves some kind of non-compete window where the shows don’t go to Disney+ until later).
As for what is coming to Disney+ in March, the big one is Pixar’s latest straight-to-streaming release, Turning Red, which will be available on March 11. There’s also Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake, more new episodes of the rebooted Proud Family, the premiere of the new Cheaper By The Dozen movie, and the complicatedly capitalized Olivia Rodrigo documentary OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u.
There is a second big debut, though, and it’s coming right under the wire: Marvel’s Moon Knight premieres on March 30. If you want to put on your fan theory hat and ponder whether this means some of the Netflix characters will show up on Moon Knight and that Disney is holding off on adding their shows to the platform to preserve a big twist, feel free. It’s also possible that Disney didn’t want a bunch of Netflix shows about violent vigilantes diverting attention from its own show about a violent vigilante. We don’t know!
What is coming to Disney+ in Marcy 2022?
Available March 2
Brain Games: On The Road (S1)
Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)
West Side Story
Available March 4
Russia’s Wild Tiger
Available March 9
Weekend Family (S1)
Available March 11
Turning Red
Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red
Available March 16
Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)
Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)
Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)
Available March 18
Step
Cheaper by the Dozen
More Than Robots
Available March 23
Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)
The Doc Files (S1)
Parallels
Available March 25
OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u
Available March 30
I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
Moon Knight