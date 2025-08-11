Dr. Phil says he's not "qualified to talk about politics" after years of doing just that

Despite earning a doctorate in clinical psychology, Dr. Phil might need a psychologist to explain the concept of “cognitive dissonance” to him. (It’s probably a good thing he let his license to actually practice psychology lapse.) “I don’t think I’m qualified to talk about politics,” the former TV doctor said during a recent interview with The New York Times. That’s probably true, but it sure hasn’t stopped him from doing it over and over and over again.

Two years ago, Dr. Phil (aka Phil McGraw) created his own company, Merit Street Media, to “fight for America and its families, which are under a cultural ‘woke’ assault as never before” (per Daily Beast). That didn’t work—the media company filed for bankruptcy just 15 months later—but it didn’t stop him from continuing to speak out about the thing he’s supposedly not qualified to talk about at all. Since founding Merit Street, McGraw has spoken at multiple Trump rallies (though he claimed his participation in Trump’s October Madison Square Garden event was “an act of rebellion” against an alleged snub from Kamala Harris’ campaign). He was also recently spotted on a ride-along with ICE during a Los Angeles raid. He’s even earned the admiration of Trump-appointed border czar Tom Homan, who called him a “sincere and compassionate man, per Politico.

And yet, McGraw still declined to explicitly tell NYT who he voted for. “When people ask me about that, I ask them if they’ve listened to what I said,” he shared, asking his interviewer, “Did you?” Here’s what he said next, for any readers who want to draw their own conclusions: “They have impeached [Trump], indicted him, raided him, railroaded him, shot him and sued him… And where is he? He is still standing.”

Despite all the pesky political questions, Dr. Phil is still standing too. “I don’t have to be doing this at all,” he told NYT. “This is not a got-to job. This is a get-to job.” We’re going out on a limb here, but being so cozy with the current administration probably helps.