It looks like we will just have to wait a little longer than originally anticipated for Dune: Part Two, as Warner Bros. moves its release day from October 20, 2023 to November 17, 2023.

While the pre-Thanksgiving slot is a popular one for film franchises, Dune: Part Two will now compete with Warner Bros. fellow picture The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, starring Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman, and Tom Blyth.

Production for Dune: Part Two is expected to commence this fall in Budapest. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin are expected to reprise their roles, with new additions Léa Seydoux, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Elvis’ Austin Butler.

Denis Villeneuve returns as the film’s director and has co-written the screen play with Doctor Strange writer Jon Spaihts. Villeneuve is executive producing the film alongside Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison, and Kevin J.

Dune faired pretty well in its first box office showcase, earning $400 million worldwide and $108 million domestically. The film was the highest-grossing title for Warner Bros. under its new theatrical and streaming dual release. The first Dune installment snagged 10 Oscar nominations, winning six of them.

Just to repeat: Dune: Part Two will now arrive in theaters on November 17, 2023.