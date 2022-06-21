Coming off her successful 2022 Cannes Film Festival run, Léa Seydoux has joined Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two as the critical ally character Lady Margot Fenring.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin are all expected to reprise their roles for the second part. Seydoux joins new additions Florence Pugh (as Princess Irulan), Christopher Walken (as Emperor Shaddam IV), and Austin Butler (as House of Harkonnen’s heir Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen).

While Lady Margot appears early on in Frank Herbert’s Dune, she was not written into Villeneuve’s first feature. As member of the Bene Gesserit, Lady Margot and her husband, Count Fenring, play a vital role in a storyline with Feyd-Rautha. The actor set to play Count Fenring has yet to be announced.

Villenueve returns as the film’s director and is co-writing the screenplay with Jon Spaihts (Doctor Strange). He is executive producing the film alongside Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison, and Kevin J.

The first Dune installment snagged 10 Oscar nominations, winning six of them and sweeping the technical categories. Despite its dual release in theaters and on HBO Max, the film faired pretty well in box offices, earning $400 million at the worldwide and $108 million domestically.

Seydoux appeared in two films competing in this year’s Cannes, including David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future and Mia Hansen Love’s One Fine Morning. In the year prior, she starred in three Cannes films—France, Deception and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. In addition to Dune: Part Two, her other upcoming projects include Bertrand Bonello’s sci-fi melodrama The Beast, as well as the Paris Carnival-set Le Bal Des Folles.

Dune: Part Two is expected to arrive on October 23, 2023, with production starting this fall.