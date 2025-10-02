Elon Musk implores people "Cancel Netflix" over a canceled TV show because of woke

Cancel culture is back, baby. Elon Musk wants Netflix users to cancel their subscriptions because he’s offended by the animated series Dead End Paranormal Park, which the streamer canceled in 2023. Posting on his personal social media site, X, yesterday, Musk reposted a Trojan horse meme suggesting that Netflix was smuggling “transgender woke agenda” into “your kids.” The MechaHitler creator captioned the post, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

Per The Wrap, Musk got the idea two days ago from the usual suspects, in this case Libs of TikTok, a fervently anti-trans social media account best known for singling out schools and hospitals that would soon be subject to bomb and death threats. Libs Of TikTok shared a video from Dead End Paranormal Park of a cartoon character talking about self-acceptance with the caption “OMG. Dead End Paranormal Park, a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN. This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS.” Musk responded not with his tears-of-joy emoji or even “looking into it.” This time, he went scorched Earth, writing: “This is not ok.” Again, Netflix canceled Dead End Paranormal Park in 2023.

“It’s probably going to be a very odd day,” Paranormal Park creator Hamish Steele posted on Bluesky after Musk’s “this is not ok” tweet. While he first took the threats in stride, as is typically the case, Musk and Libs’ posts began to threaten his safety. Steele posted that he would be taking a social media break after receiving “extremely nasty, weird, homophobic, and antisemitic emails,” per The Wrap. Meanwhile, Musk continued reposting transphobic X users who claim Netflix is actively pushing “transgender propaganda” on users, and pointing to a 2025 Tudum post about Netflix celebrating Trans Day of Visibility.