Nope, we don’t know much about Jordan Peele’s third feature, Nope. We know that it has a very bold and negative title, calling dibs on one of the English language’s most magnificent words. It is, after all, part of “littlest nope ever,” a viral photo of a singular paw print in a blanket of fresh snow. We must assume that the film isn’t an adaptation of the picture, but one can hope.

But what we do know about Nope is that principal photography is complete, and some of it was shot in IMAX. Per Variety, cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema shot the movie on Kodak film, capturing some of it on 65mm for IMAX. Hoytema is best known for Christopher Nolan’s films Tenet, Interstellar, and Dunkirk, which earned him an Oscar nomination . Next, he’ll be rejoining his longtime collaborator Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer. So it sounds like that ominous cloud from the poster will be big as heck.



Nope reunites Peele with Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, who went on to shoot that terrifying scene in Widows and win an Oscar for Judas And The Black Messiah. The rest of the announced cast includes Emmy-winner Keke Palmer and Oscar-nominee Steven Yeun.

One of Hollywood’s most popular Oscar winners, Peele has been quite successful at keeping a lid on his movies. Thanks to provocative titles like Get Out and Us, which tell you nothing about the plot, Peele’s been one of the few directors making original genre movies that people turn out in droves for . It doesn’t hurt that both his previous works were also really, really friggin’ good.

Yeah, we don’t know that much about Nope. But can you blame us for being excited that Jordan Peele is shooting a movie fo r IMAX? Nope.

Nope is scheduled to hit theaters on July 22, 2022.