Next month, Netflix welcomes back several highly anticipated shows along with its usual pool of new films. One of those highly anticipated series is Russian Doll. It’s been nearly three years since Russian Doll made its debut on Netflix, and it’s finally coming back for more. The series, starring Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, and Greta Lee, returns on April 20 for more time-altering existential crises.
Another high-profile arrival next month is Grace And Frankie. With the second half of season seven, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda will say goodbye to the longest-running Netflix original. The second part of Ozark’s fourth and final season is also set to make its way to the streamer on the same day, April 29. With that, two chapters of Netflix’s history close.
Additionally, the fifth season of AMC’s Better Call Saul arrives on the first, giving you plenty of time to catch up before the sixth season premieres later in the month.
What’s coming to Netflix in April 2022?
Arriving April 1
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Battle: Freestyle
The Bubble
Captain Nova
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
Forever Out of My League
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2
The Last Bus
Tomorrow
Trivia Quest
Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland: Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It...
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
We The Animals
Arriving April 4
Better Call Saul: Season 5
Arriving April 5
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
Arriving April 6
Furioza
Green Mothers’ Club
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story
Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
Arriving April 7
Queen of the South: Season 5
Return to Space
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
Arriving April 8
Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1
Dancing on Glass
Dirty Lines
Elite: Season 5
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2
Metal Lords
Tiger & Bunny 2
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Arriving April 9
My Liberation Notes
Our Blues
Arriving April 10
The Call
Nightcrawler
Arriving April 12
Hard Cell
The Creature Cases
Arriving April 13
Almost Happy: Season 2
Our Great National Parks
Smother-in-Law
Today We Fix the World
Arriving April 14
Ultraman: Season 2
Arriving April 15
Anatomy of a Scandal
Choose or Die
Heirs to the Land
Mai
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1
Arriving April 16
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4
Man of God
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season 5
Arriving April 19
Battle Kitty
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
Arriving April 20
The Marked Heart
Russian Doll: Season 2
The Turning Point
Yakamoz S-245
Arriving April 21
All About Gila
He’s Expecting
Arriving April 22
Along for the Ride
Heartstopper
Selling Sunset: Season 5
The Seven Lives of Lea
Arriving April 25
Big Eyes
Arriving April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal
Arriving April 27
Bullsh*t The Game Show
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
Silverton Siege
Arriving April 28
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
Bubble
Arriving April 29
Grace and Frankie: Season 7 - The Final Episodes
Honeymoon with My Mother
Ozark: Season 4, Part 2
Rumspringa
YOUTH v GOV
What’s leaving Netflix in April 2022?
Leaving April 1
Star Trek: The Next Generation (seasons 1-7)
Leaving April 2
Truth or Dare
Leaving April 4
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Leaving April 5
The Florida Project
Leaving April 8
House of the Witch
Leaving April 15
About Time
Leaving April 18
Miss Sloane
Leaving April 24
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Leaving April 25
The Artist
Leaving April 26
August: Osage County
Leaving April 29
El señor de los Cielos (seasons 1-7)
Hostel
Leaving April 30
Dawson’s Creek (seasons 1-6)
Dear John
First Knight
Léon: The Professional
Moneyball
Snakes on a Plane
Snatch
Stripes
Superman Returns
The Shawshank Redemption
The Town
