Next month, N etflix welcomes back several highly anticipated shows along with its usual pool of new films . One of those highly anticipated series is Russian Doll. I t’s been nearly three years since Russian Doll made its debut on Netflix, and it’s finally coming back for more. The series, starring Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, and Greta Lee, returns on April 20 for more time-altering existential crises.

Another high-profile arrival next month is Grace And Frankie. With the second half of season seven, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda will say goodbye to the longest- running Netflix original. The second part of Ozark’s fourth and final season is also set to make its way to the streamer on the same day, April 29. With that, two chapters of Netflix’s history close.

Additionally, the fifth season of AMC’s Better Call Saul arrives on the first, giving you plenty of time to catch up before the sixth season premieres later in the month.

What’s coming to Netflix in April 2022?

Arriving April 1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Battle: Freestyle

The Bubble

Captain Nova

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

Forever Out of My League

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2

The Last Bus

Tomorrow

Trivia Quest



Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland: Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It...

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We The Animals

Arriving April 4

Better Call Saul: Season 5

Arriving April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

Arriving April 6

Furioza

Green Mothers’ Club

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Arriving April 7

Queen of the South: Season 5

Return to Space

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

Arriving April 8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass

Dirty Lines

Elite: Season 5

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2

Metal Lords

Tiger & Bunny 2

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

Arriving April 9

My Liberation Notes

Our Blues

Arriving April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

Arriving April 12

Hard Cell

The Creature Cases



Arriving April 13

Almost Happy: Season 2

Our Great National Parks

Smother-in-Law

Today We Fix the World

Arriving April 14

Ultraman: Season 2



Arriving April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal

Choose or Die

Heirs to the Land

Mai

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

Arriving April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Man of God

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

Arriving April 19

Battle Kitty

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

Arriving April 20

The Marked Heart

Russian Doll: Season 2

The Turning Point

Yakamoz S-245

Arriving April 21

All About Gila

He’s Expecting



Arriving April 22

Along for the Ride

Heartstopper

Selling Sunset: Season 5

The Seven Lives of Lea

Arriving April 25

Big Eyes

Arriving April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal



Arriving April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Silverton Siege

Arriving April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Bubble

Arriving April 29

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 - The Final Episodes

Honeymoon with My Mother

Ozark: Season 4, Part 2

Rumspringa

YOUTH v GOV

What’s leaving Netflix in April 2022?

Leaving April 1

Star Trek: The Next Generation (seasons 1-7)

Leaving April 2

Truth or Dare

Leaving April 4

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving April 5

The Florida Project

Leaving April 8

House of the Witch

Leaving April 15

About Time

Leaving April 18

Miss Sloane

Leaving April 24

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Leaving April 25

The Artist

Leaving April 26

August: Osage County

Leaving April 29

El señor de los Cielos (seasons 1-7)

Hostel

Leaving April 30

Dawson’s Creek (seasons 1-6)

Dear John

First Knight

Léon: The Professional

Moneyball

Snakes on a Plane

Snatch

Stripes

Superman Returns

The Shawshank Redemption

The Town