This article discusses the plot of Ozark’s fourth season.



It’s been approximately one month since Ruth Langmore dropped the TikTok sound of the century on Netflix’s Ozark. Since then, Ozark-heads around the nation have bobbed their heads to Ruth’s latest bop, entitled, “You’re going to have to fucking kill me.” It’s a moment that requires at least three taps on the 10-second rewind button.

But that shan’t be the last we hear of Ruth, Wendy, and Marty Byrde (Laura Linney and Jason Bateman). Ozark, the money-laundering Breaking Bad clone that could, wraps up its four-season run this April, and we’re not expecting a happy ending.

When we last saw Ruth, she had just discovered the body of her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) after a visit from Javi (Alfonso Herrera). Despite Marty and Wendy’s futile attempts to calm her down, she stormed off like a one-woman cartel-wrecking machine. Or she might be Javi’s next victim. The things that guy picked up in business school in Chicago.

However, the log-line from Netflix hints at some more problems coming their way.

Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

They should’ve called this show “The Weird Quiet Couple That Makes Bad Situations Worse.”

Netflix did provide us with a bit of a tease for the upcoming season, which focuses on a post-scream Ruth. While the narration comes from Ruth’s “I’m a cursed Langmore” speech from season two, her monologue plays over images teasing the return of Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) and the cookie jar version of Ben for the final seven episodes.

Will someone “fucking kill” Ruth? Will Marty and Wendy Byrde ever fly to safety? And where the heck is Zeke? God, we hope that baby is ok.

Ozark’s final episodes premiere on Netflix on April 29.