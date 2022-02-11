“Happy birthday baby!” Well, even if it’s not your birthday it’s still a day to celebrate because Netflix has shared a first look at the second season of Russian Doll after three long years.

From the first-l ook images, it appears things are only going to get weirder after the events of the first season, which saw Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) break out of their deadly time loop. Set four years later, season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore the existentialism of it all.



This season, a fter they d iscover a fate even worse than endless death, Nadia and Alan delve deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations (which could be anything, but this writer is betting on Penn Station).

At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out. Sounds wild, sign us up.



While Barnett and Lyonne were already expected to return for the second season, the first- look images also reveal that Greta Lee is back as Nadia’s friend Maxine, hopefully in a more prominent role this season. It’s also been revealed that Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy is joining the season two cast as a “core component and the heart of the season” in the form of an unexpected ally to Nadia.

“It’s definitely a wild ride. It is deep, and deeply off-the-wall,” Lyonne says as the series’ star, co-creator, and showrunner. “I genuinely think the joy of the game is to watch it with fresh eyes as much as you can in order to be taken by the story.”

“We all pushed ourselves to the limit of what we thought we could make happen visually and through the storytelling,” Lyonne adds.

The second season of Russian Doll is slated to arrive this spring.