This month at Hulu, the Kardashians are inviting us back into their homes and lives once more after a “long” two years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians wrapped. This time, amongst all the glamour and obscene wealth, they’ll show us behind the Kayne and Pete headlines, and Kim’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig. Since it’s not all about Kim, we’ll also see Kylie navigate her public pregnancy and Kourtney go full punk rock with Travis Barker.
The series finale of the Elizabeth Holmes dramatization The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried airs on April 7. Hulu has a couple more originals kicking off this month, including the second season of Woke, and the premiere of Under The Banner Of Heaven, starring Oscar-nominee Andrew Garfield and Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones.
Hulu’s also getting the Twilight Saga once more, but only for the month. If you want to see RPattz’s Batman origin story, here it is. Talk about brooding.
Also Shrek! Scooby-doo! It’s the early aughts all over again.
What’s coming to Hulu in April 2022?
Arriving April 1
Love Me: Complete Season 1
All Inclusive (2008)
Antz (1998)
Armored (2009)
Austenland (2013)
Battleship (2012)
Blind Date (1987)
Blue Streak (1999)
Boys on the Side (1995)
Brigsby Bear (2017)
Casese Quien Pueda (2015)
Casper (1995)
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)
Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room (1984)
Conspiracy Theory (1997)
Copycat (1995)
Crank (2006)
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
The Five-year Engagement (2012)
Fly Away Home (1996)
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
Glee the 3d Concert Movie (2011)
Hanna (2011)
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
In the Army Now (1994)
Insomnium (2017)
Instructions Not Included (2013)
The International (2009)
John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)
Just My Luck (2006)
Knowing (2009)
Kusama: Infinity (2018)
Ladrones (2015)
Look Who’s Talking (1989)
Looper (2012)
Love Actually (2003)
Made in America (1993)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
The Negotiator (1998)
Night Raiders (2021)
Open Range (2003)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
Phantom (2013)
Postcards From the Edge (1990)
The Power of One (1992)
Practical Magic (1998)
Radio (2003)
Ramona and Beezus (2010)
Runaway Jury (2003)
The Runaways (2010)
Scooby-doo (2002)
Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
The Siege (1998)
Single White Female (1992)
Snakehead (2021)
Stay (2005)
The Tailor of Panama (2001)
That’s My Boy (2012)
Think Like a Man (2012)
Three Fugitives (1989)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)
Vertical Limit (2000)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Watchmen (2009)
Wolf (1994)
Arriving April 3
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (dubbed)
Arriving April 4
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7
Arriving April 5
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2
Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect (2021)
Arriving April 6
The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2
Arriving April 7
The Dropout: Limited Series Finale
Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (dubbed)
Agnes (2021)
Arriving April 8
Woke: Complete Season 2
Let the Right One In (2018)
Arriving April 9
American Sicario (2022)
Arriving April 10
The Hating Game (2021)
Arriving April 11
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11
Arriving April 13
The Family Law: Complete Season 1
To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere
Arriving April 14
The Kardashians: Series Premiere
Arriving April 15
Black Death (2010)
Compliance (2012)
Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)
Arriving April 20
Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere
Arriving April 21
Captive Audience (2022)
Arriving April 23
In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
Arriving April 27
Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere
Arriving April 28
Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere
Arriving April 29
Crush (2022)
Permanent (2017)
What’s leaving Hulu in April 2022?
Leaving April 1
Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life
Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior
Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai
Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions
Leaving April 5
Colossal
Leaving April 12
Chips
Leaving April 14
Balls Of Fury
Friday Night Lights
K-Pax
The Debt
Leatherheads
Theory Of Everything
Leaving April 15
127 Hours
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Crazy Heart
The Descendants
Slumdog Millionaire
Unfaithful
Leaving April 21
Beverly Hills Ninja
Leaving April 23
Mirror Mirror
Leaving April 30
(500) Days Of Summer
10,000 BC
A Soldier’s Story
Anonymous
Battleship
The Bronze
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cheech & Chong’s Get Out Of My Room
Cheech And Chong’s Next Movie
Dance with Me
Date Movie
Disaster Movie
First Daughter
Georgia Rule
Here Comes the Boom
House of the Dead
I Love You Phillip Morris
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
I Spy
Jingle All The Way
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Life or Something Like It
Man on Fire
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The One
Open Range
Oscar
Real Genius
Robin Hood: Men In Tights
Shrek
Shrek 2
Stealth
Swing Vote
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
White Men Can’t Jump
You Again