This month at Hulu, the Kardashians are inviting us back into their homes and lives once more after a “long” two years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians wrapped. This time, amongst all the glamour and obscene wealth, they’ll show us behind the Kayne and Pete headlines, and Kim’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig. Since it’s not all about Kim, we’ll also see Kylie navigate her public pregnancy and Kourtney go full punk rock with Travis Barker.



The series finale of the Elizabeth Holmes dramatization The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried airs on April 7. Hulu has a couple more originals kicking off this month, including the second season of Woke, and the premiere of Under The Banner Of Heaven, starring Oscar-nominee Andrew Garfield and Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Hulu’s also getting the Twilight Saga once more, but only for the month. If you want to see RPattz’s Batman origin story, here it is. Talk about brooding.

Also Shrek! Scooby-doo! It’s the early aughts all over again.



What’s coming to Hulu in April 2022?

Arriving April 1

Love Me: Complete Season 1

All Inclusive (2008)

Antz (1998)

Armored (2009)

Austenland (2013)

Battleship (2012)

Blind Date (1987)

Blue Streak (1999)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

Casese Quien Pueda (2015)

Casper (1995)

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)

Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room (1984)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Copycat (1995)

Crank (2006)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The Five-year Engagement (2012)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Glee the 3d Concert Movie (2011)

Hanna (2011)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In the Army Now (1994)

Insomnium (2017)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

The International (2009)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Just My Luck (2006)

Knowing (2009)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Ladrones (2015)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Looper (2012)

Love Actually (2003)

Made in America (1993)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

The Negotiator (1998)

Night Raiders (2021)

Open Range (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Phantom (2013)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

The Power of One (1992)

Practical Magic (1998)

Radio (2003)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Runaway Jury (2003)

The Runaways (2010)

Scooby-doo (2002)

Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

The Siege (1998)

Single White Female (1992)

Snakehead (2021)

Stay (2005)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Three Fugitives (1989)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Watchmen (2009)

Wolf (1994)

Arriving April 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (dubbed)

Arriving April 4

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7

Arriving April 5

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2

Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect (2021)

Arriving April 6

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2

Arriving April 7

The Dropout: Limited Series Finale

Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (dubbed)

Agnes (2021)

Arriving April 8

Woke: Complete Season 2

Let the Right One In (2018)

Arriving April 9

American Sicario (2022)

Arriving April 10

The Hating Game (2021)

Arriving April 11

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11

Arriving April 13

The Family Law: Complete Season 1

To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere

Arriving April 14

The Kardashians: Series Premiere

Arriving April 15

Black Death (2010)

Compliance (2012)

Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)

Arriving April 20

Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere

Arriving April 21

Captive Audience (2022)

Arriving April 23

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

Arriving April 27

Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere

Arriving April 28

Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere

Arriving April 29

Crush (2022)

Permanent (2017)

What’s leaving Hulu in April 2022?

Leaving April 1



Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life

Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior

Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai

Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions

Leaving April 5

Colossal

Leaving April 12

Chips

Leaving April 14

Balls Of Fury

Friday Night Lights

K-Pax

The Debt

Leatherheads

Theory Of Everything

Leaving April 15

127 Hours

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Crazy Heart

The Descendants

Slumdog Millionaire

Unfaithful

Leaving April 21

Beverly Hills Ninja

Leaving April 23

Mirror Mirror

Leaving April 30

(500) Days Of Summer

10,000 BC

A Soldier’s Story

Anonymous

Battleship

The Bronze

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheech & Chong’s Get Out Of My Room

Cheech And Chong’s Next Movie

Dance with Me

Date Movie

Disaster Movie

First Daughter

Georgia Rule

Here Comes the Boom

House of the Dead

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

I Spy

Jingle All The Way

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Lake Placid

Life or Something Like It

Man on Fire

Mirrors

Miss Bala

The One

Open Range

Oscar

Real Genius

Robin Hood: Men In Tights

Shrek

Shrek 2

Stealth

Swing Vote

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tombstone

The Tree of Life

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

White Men Can’t Jump

You Again