After a series of pandemic-related set shutdowns, the Hulu comedy Woke is finally ready to return to screens this spring after the first season debuted all the way back in September 2020. (Or, wait, wasn’t that last week?)



Starring Lamorne Morris of New Girl fame, Woke follows Keef Knight, an unassuming cartoonist who’s thrust into the spotlight after being racially profiled by the police. Known for the lighthearted comic strip Toast And Butter, he’s forced to rethink his work and its place in the world. Based on the experiences of co-creator Keith Knight, the San Francisco-set series confronts issues like white liberal racism, mental health, and making activist art.

As per the season two synopsis, the series will dig into the fictional Knight’s continued social engagement and fight for progress.

Cartoonist Keef Knight is now a popular activist on the rise, but he’s facing a world where “woke” has become big business. Can Keef and his friends bring about real change, or is it just about the dollar$? And can Keef navigate this new world without destroying what he’s become?

Based on these first-look images, Knight’s friendships with Gunther (Blake Anderson, Workaholics), Clovis (T. Murph, Get Shorty), and Ayana (Sasheer Zamata, Saturday Night Live) are still going strong. J.B. Smoove also returns in the voice-only role of a talking marker; the show frequently takes a psychedelic turn where inanimate objects give Knight advice. Season one voiceover cameos included Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Nicole Byer, and Cedric the Entertainer. Marquita Goings and Miguel Pinzon have been confirmed as new, regular human additions in season two.

If you can’t wait another month for more of Morris, he’s been revisiting his breakout role as Winston Bishop with New Girl co-stars Zooey Deschanel and Hannah Simone on their podcast Welcome To Our Show. He also appears in The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder.

Woke returns to Hulu with a complete eight-episode release on April 8.