We’re somehow almost in the hot, sticky month of June and with a new month comes Netflix and its juicy new content to consume. Although the NBA season is coming to a close, the Sandman has got you basketball lovers covered with his new film Hustle. Starring Adam Sandler as an NBA talent scout who discovers a great streetball player (played by real-life NBA player Juancho Hernangomez) in Spain, Hustle continues Sandler’s wave of dramatic acting that last had us tensing up in the Safdie Brothers’ Uncut Gems.
Family dysfunction meets superhero antics in The Umbrella Academy’s third season, which premieres on the platform June 22. The fan-favorite action series has the kiddos returning from their time-traveling mis-adventure to an altered present day, with a new team of superheroes taking their place as The Sparrow Academy. Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Justin H. Min, and Aidan Gallagher all make their return. Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Justin Cornwall, Britne Oldford, and Cazzie David are also on as the new cast of weirdos.
If you’re looking for fresh blood in the sea of endless Netflix content, queer paranormal romance series First Kill has got you covered. Taking the classic trope of star-crossed lovers and blending it with the stabbiness of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, First Kill stars Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook as a monster slayer and a young vampire respectively. After being tasked with getting their first kills, the two begin to fall for each other against their families’ own urging to kill one another.
What’s coming to Netflix in June 2022?
Available June 1
Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy
Dear John
Dumb And Dumber
Edge Of Seventeen
Eraser
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Lean On Me
Léon: The Professional
Life As We Know It
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mr Bean’s Holiday
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Soul Plane
Steel Magnolias
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Boy
The Departed
The Fighter
The Girl Next Door
The Hurt Locker
The Players Club
Titanic
Troy
Vegas Vacation
We Are Marshall
Mr Bean’s Holiday
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Available June 2
Borgen—Power & Glory
The DUFF
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake
Available June 3
As The Crow Flies
Floor Is Lava: Season 2
Interceptor
Mr. Good: Cop Or Crook?
The Perfect Mother
Surviving Summer
Two Summers
Available June 5
Straight Up
Available June 6
Action Pack: Season 2
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill
Available June 7
That’s My Time With David Letterman
Available June 8
Baby Fever
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis
Hustle
Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey
Available June 9
Rhythm + Flow France (New Episodes Weekly)
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
Available June 10
Chickenhare And The Hamster Of Darkness
Closet Monster
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute
First Kill
Intimacy
Peaky Blinders: Season 6
Top Gear: Season 27
Top Gear: Season 28
Trees Of Peace
Vice
Available June 11
Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory
Available June 13
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends
Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism in America
Available June 14
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live
Halftime
The Mole: Season 3-4
Available June 15
Centauro
Front Cover
God’s Favorite Idiot
Heart Parade
Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend
Maldivas
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies And The Internet
The War Next-Door: Season 2
The Wrath Of God
Available June 16
Dead End: Paranormal Park
Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2
Love & Anarchy: Season 2
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki Featuring Toma Ikuta
Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Available June 17
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Rainbow High: Season 2
She: Season 2
Spiderhead
You Don’t Know Me
Available June 18
Alchemy Of Souls
Charmed: Season 4
SPRIGGAN
Available June 19
Civil
It (2017)
Available June 20
Doom Of Love
Philomena
Available June 21
All That: Seasons 2-3
The Future Of
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Kenan And Kel: Seasons 1-2
Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2
Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2
Available June 22
Bruna Louise: Demolition
The Hidden Lives of Pets
Love & Gelato
The Mist (2007)
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
Sing 2
Snowflake Mountain
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3
Available June 23
Best Of The Fest
First Class
Queen
Available June 24
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2
Legacies: Season 4
The Man From Toronto
Man Vs Bee
Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area
Available June 25
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18
Available June 27
Cafe Minamdang
Chip And Potato: Chip’s Holiday
Available June 28
Blasted
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy
Available June 29
BEAUTY
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Pirate Gold Of Adak Island
The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1
Available June 30
BASTARD!!-Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-
Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom
Sharkdog: Season 2
What’s leaving Netflix in June 2022?
Leaving June 2
Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3
Lady Bird
Leaving June 6
The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4
Vampire Academy
Leaving June 13
Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce: Seasons 1-5
Leaving June 17
Silver Linings Playbook
Leaving June 23
Reign: Seasons 1-3
Leaving June 29
Criminal Minds: Season 1-10
Leaving June 30
Corpse Bride
Desperado
Eagle Eye
Escaping The NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
The Exorcist
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Godzilla
Happy Gilmore
Her
How To Train Your Dragon
Into The Wild
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start With Me
Just Go With It
Looper
Memoirs Of AGeisha
Midnight In Paris
My Fair Lady
The Originals: Seasons 1-4
Shrek Forever After
Stand By Me