We’re somehow almost in the hot, sticky month of June and with a new month comes Netflix and its juicy new content to consume. Although the NBA season is coming to a close, the Sandman has got you basketball lovers covered with his new film Hustle. Starring Adam Sandler as an NBA talent scout who discovers a great streetball player (played by real-life NBA player Juancho Hernangomez) in Spain, Hustle continues Sandler’s wave of dramatic acting that last had us tensing up in the Safdie Brothers’ Uncut Gems.

Family dysfunction meets superhero antics in The Umbrella Academy’s third season, which premieres on the platform June 22. The fan-favorite action series has the kiddos returning from their time-traveling mis-adventure to an altered present day, with a new team of superheroes taking their place as The Sparrow Academy. Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Justin H. Min, and Aidan Gallagher all make their return. Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Justin Cornwall, Britne Oldford, and Cazzie David are also on as the new cast of weirdos.

If you’re looking for fresh blood in the sea of endless Netflix content, queer paranormal romance series First Kill has got you covered. Taking the classic trope of star-crossed lovers and blending it with the stabbiness of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, First Kill stars Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook as a monster slayer and a young vampire respectively. After being tasked with getting their first kills, the two begin to fall for each other against their families’ own urging to kill one another.

What’s coming to Netflix in June 2022?

Available June 1

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb And Dumber

Edge Of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean On Me

Léon: The Professional

Life As We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr Bean’s Holiday

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

Available June 2

Borgen—Power & Glory

The DUFF

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake

Available June 3

As The Crow Flies

Floor Is Lava: Season 2

Interceptor

Mr. Good: Cop Or Crook?

The Perfect Mother



Surviving Summer

Two Summers

Available June 5

Straight Up

Available June 6

Action Pack: Season 2

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

Available June 7

That’s My Time With David Letterman

Available June 8

Baby Fever

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis

Hustle

Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey

Available June 9

Rhythm + Flow France (New Episodes Weekly)

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

Available June 10

Chickenhare And The Hamster Of Darkness

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute



First Kill

Intimacy

Peaky Blinders: Season 6

Top Gear: Season 27



Top Gear: Season 28



Trees Of Peace

Vice

Available June 11

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory

Available June 13

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Who We Are: A Chronicle Of Racism in America

Available June 14

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live

Halftime

The Mole: Season 3-4

Available June 15

Centauro

Front Cover

God’s Favorite Idiot

Heart Parade

Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend

Maldivas

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies And The Internet

The War Next-Door: Season 2

The Wrath Of God

Available June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2

Love & Anarchy: Season 2

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki Featuring Toma Ikuta

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Available June 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2

Spiderhead

You Don’t Know Me

Available June 18

Alchemy Of Souls

Charmed: Season 4

SPRIGGAN

Available June 19

Civil

It (2017)

Available June 20

Doom Of Love

Philomena

Available June 21

All That: Seasons 2-3

The Future Of

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Kenan And Kel: Seasons 1-2

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2

Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2



Available June 22

Bruna Louise: Demolition

The Hidden Lives of Pets



Love & Gelato

The Mist (2007)

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3

Available June 23

Best Of The Fest

First Class

Queen

Available June 24

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2

Legacies: Season 4

The Man From Toronto

Man Vs Bee

Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area

Available June 25

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18

Available June 27

Cafe Minamdang

Chip And Potato: Chip’s Holiday

Available June 28

Blasted

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

Available June 29

BEAUTY

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Pirate Gold Of Adak Island

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1

Available June 30

BASTARD!!-Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-

Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom

Sharkdog: Season 2

What’s leaving Netflix in June 2022?

Leaving June 2

Documentary Now!: Seasons 1-3

Lady Bird

Leaving June 6

The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4

Vampire Academy

Leaving June 13

Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce: Seasons 1-5

Leaving June 17

Silver Linings Playbook

Leaving June 23

Reign: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 29

Criminal Minds: Season 1-10

Leaving June 30

Corpse Bride

Desperado

Eagle Eye

Escaping The NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

The Exorcist

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Godzilla

Happy Gilmore

Her

How To Train Your Dragon

Into The Wild

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start With Me

Just Go With It

Looper

Memoirs Of AGeisha

Midnight In Paris

My Fair Lady

The Originals: Seasons 1-4

Shrek Forever After

Stand By Me