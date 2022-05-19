The second season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy was a fun step up from the first season, which was so preoccupied with seeming quirky and cool that it rarely actually was quirky and cool (though that dance sequence is still killer). Wh en we last met the delightfully dysfunctional Hargreeves family, they had returned from a trip back in time to discover that they had accidentally altered their present: The Umbrella Academy was gone, replaced with a new superhero team called The Sparrow Academy led by the formerly deceased brother Ben and their similarly not-deceased father Sir Reginald.

This trailer for the show’s third season picks up right around there, introducing the new dickheads living in the Hargreeves mansion (who all have their own weird and wacky superpowers) and some kind of extra-dimensional threat called the Kugelblitz that has been unleashed by the time paradox that the Hargreeves family created in the ‘60s. The show is leaning into what worked in the past, giving the family another time limit to fix their mess before the world is destroyed (again), and it looks like the show is going keep everyone together more often this time around (which is when The Umbrella Academy is undeniably at its best).

Speaking of, Elliot Page’s Viktor Hargreeves gets to be pretty badass here, which has also been reliable source of quality superhero action on The Umbrella Academy. We hate to say it, but this dickhead-filled alternate present where everything is in danger of being erased from existence… seems like it might be a blast?

The new season, still starring Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min (no longer a ghost!), and Colm Feore (who is no longer dead in this timeline!) will premiere on Netflix on June 22.