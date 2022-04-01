After being delayed a few months due to a Covid surge caused by the Omicron variant, the 2022 Grammy Awards are almost ready to hit the stage. The show will take place in Las Vegas, the first time it’s been held outside of Los Angeles (its original location this year) and New York. In addition, there have been a few alterations to the Recording Academy’s rule book, which means we could be seeing a different set-up for the show this year. The buzz over who will be taking home the most gilded gramophones will finally come to a peak, as well as who will snatch the big win of Album Of The Year.

Prior to the musicians taking the stage, The A.V. Club has crafted a guide to let you know what you can expect at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

When are the Grammys?

This year’s Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, April 3, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Who is hosting the 2022 Grammy Awards?

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah, who also hosted last year’s broadcast, will reprise his role as the Grammys host this year.

Who is presenting the awards?

The long list of presenters includes fellow nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, and Questlove. Plus, previous Grammy winners and nominees like Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Avril Lavigne.

A few actor-musicians have been thrown into the mix as well, including 30 Seconds To Mars’ Jared Leto and Pose’s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie will also be presenting at the show.

Who will perform throughout the evening?

The bread and butter of the Grammys is the performances, as they cover a big portion of the show. Artists slated to perform are Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Nas, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Chris Stapleton, Lady Gaga, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, and Grammys darling Billie Eilish. Breakout artist Olivia Rodrigo will be making her Grammys debut this year, performing for the first time on the stage.

The In Memoriam will feature songs of Stephen Sondheim performed by Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo, 2022 nominee Leslie Odom Jr., 2022 nominee Ben Platt, and West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler. A special tribute for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is also set to take place during the ceremony, following his sudden death last week.

We’ll also be getting short performances from genres not traditionally seen on the show— gospel/Christian, tropical Latin, and bluegrass. The artists performing these sets will be current nominees Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola, and Billy Strings, respectively.

Who are the 2022 Grammy Award nominees?

Jon Batiste leads the pack with a 11 total nominations in categories such as Record Of The Year (“Freedom”), Album Of The Year (We Are), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“I Need You”), and Best R&B Album (We Are).

In her first year at the Grammys, Olivia Rodrigo has earned a whopping seven nominations, including in all four of the major categories: Best New Artist, Song Of The Year (“Drivers License”), Album Of The Year (Sour), and Record Of The Year (“Drivers License”).

Other notable nominees include BTS for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the catchy hit “Butter,” pop icon Taylor Swift with what could be her record-breaking fourth win for Album Of The Year (Evermore), and the many nominations for Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.

How can you watch the Grammy Awards?

The show will be broadcast live starting at 8 P.M. ET/5 P.M. PT on CBS, or with a subscription to Paramount+.