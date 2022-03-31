On Sunday night, the 2022 Grammys will unfold in Los Angeles, and even though they’ll probably look much the same as any other year, the behind-the-scenes work has been anything but. Thanks to last year’s controversy over The Weeknd being completely shut out of the nominations, the Recording Academy rolled out a bunch of changes to the rules, making the whole thing more democratic (and transparent) than it had been previously.



And this year, there’s a bunch of races that are actually pretty interesting, thanks to many of the mainstream pop albums released over the past year being, you know, actually good. So The A.V. Club’s music editor has broken down the nominees for the biggest categories—Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist—in order to make our predictions for who’s going to win. And, since we also have our own preferences, we’ve included who we think should win, likelihood be damned.

It should be noted, we have a proud tradition of being extremely bad at predicting the winners of these awards shows. So if you’re relying on us for your office betting pool, maybe take these selections with a grain of salt, is all we’re saying. Okay! Let’s make some damn guesses!

Note to desktop users: If you’d like to read this in a scrolling format (and why wouldn’t you?), simply narrow your browser window.