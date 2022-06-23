Another week, another story of odd, alarming behavior surrounding The Flash star Ezra Miller. Today, Rolling Stone reports that Miller has been accused of housing three young children and their mother on a farm they own i n Vermont, which unnamed sources have alleged is filled with pot and unattended firearms.

Now, let’s be clear: S aid accusation is being primarily levied by the father of the kids in question, who is obviously not a disinterested party here. H e was previously the subject of a domestic abuse accusation from the children’s mother, who has characterized him as a “ violent and abusive ex” who Miller helped her escape from. (The man in question denies it, and says he’s motivated only by concern for his kids. He’s also reportedly filed a domestic case against the mother for taking the kids out-of- state. )

This latest accusation , thus , is not entirely dissimilar from the one Miller was faced with earlier this year, when the parents of an 18-year-old accused them of first grooming, and then essentially kidnapping their adult child—right down to the bit where the “victim” in question issues a statement saying that Miller actually just helped them get out of an uncomfortable or abusive living situation. The other party then issues a statement that Miller has somehow coerced these statements, and the whole thing devolves into a PR nightmare muddle.

In the case of the farm, Rolling Stone does claim to have some clearer evidence that something might be on the hinky side , having apparently viewed footage of guns strewn around a living room, including near “a pile of stuffed animals.” One of Miller’s associates has also made statements about running what appears to be an unlicensed weed farm on the property; Rolling Stone also quotes an unnamed witness (whose stake in all this is thus unknown), who claimed they saw a 1-year-old kid put a loose bullet in their mouth during a visit to the property, which is obviously a very alarming accusation.

But, again, here’s a statement from the mother—who Miller flew, with her kids, out of Hawaii back in April, after facing numerous accusations of disruptive or illegal behavior in the state—claiming that the farm is “a healing haven” for her and her children. “ They may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in… My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

The real throughline with all this stuff, of course, is that it looks incredibly bad, regardless of the ultimate truths attached; Miller’s camp declined to issue any statements about this latest round of accusations, but we’re pretty sure anyone hanging out around the Warner Bros. studio lot in Hollywood this week would be able to hear new ulcers spontaneously generate in the stomachs of the executives who’ve pitched their superhero franchise wagons to their star.

The Flash hits theaters in June 2023…y’know, probably.