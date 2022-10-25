The last time we saw the Guardians Of The Galaxy, they were wisely abandoning Thor: Love And Thunder before it got too rocky (that’s a Korg joke, because he was in that movie so much) so they could get back to having their own adventures in their own movies. It’ll still be a while before we get to see them in their own movie again, but they do have (canonical and important in some way) The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special coming up—and it just got a trailer today with a surprising big-name cameo:

Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special | Official Trailer

Yes, we’re obviously talking about beloved Marvel hero Cosmo The Spacedog, a very good girl who was sent into space by the Soviet Union and somehow developed telepathic powers. She showed up as an Easter egg in the first Guardians Of The Galaxy movie and the character had a huge role in the excellent Guardians Of The Galaxy video game, but this appears to be her first time getting a chance to actually do stuff in the MCU.

Oh, also Drax and Mantis visit Earth and try to kidnap Kevin Bacon to cheer up Star-Lord, who is all sad about the fact that his girlfriend died—even though a different incarnation of his girlfriend is still alive, as far as we know, she’s just from an earlier time before she met him or the other Guardians. He still has a right to be sad, but maybe not so sad… after all, it is partially his fault that Thanos got all of the Infinity Stones. Gamora being alive but not knowing him seems like a fair punishment.

Anyway, this looks like a lot of fun, Groot looks like a jacked-up dude, and Drax smashing through Kevin Bacon’s door looks like a good excuse to remember how good he is in the trailer for Knock At The Cabin. Also, if you’re looking to check off anything on your grand list of MCU rumors, James Gunn revealed on Twitter that Kevin Bacon is his previously teased “new favorite MCU character,” which also might mean he’s the secret actor in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (but that’s just us connecting unrelated dots, probably ). Gunn also revealed that, in the MCU, Kevin Bacon starred in Cocktail and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind, and now we’re reeling from the implications of that. Do Tom Cruise and Jim Carrey exist in the MCU? Were the MCU versions of those movies better or worse? We’ve gotta know!