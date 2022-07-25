It wouldn’t be San Diego Comic-Con if Marvel didn’t drop a trailer or two in Hall H, and that’s what the nerd masses got during the explosive panel this last Saturday. While the MCU’s next superhero blockbuster, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, released its emotionally charged trailer to the world, the footage shown of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will remain confined to those few lucky fans in Hall H for the time being, according to director James Gunn.

In response to a fan voicing disappointment over the non-release of the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, Gunn replied on Twitter that the VFX weren’t “where [he’d] want them to be” for the deep-dissection and multiple viewings the trailer would receive.

“I wish you could have too,” tweeted out Gunn. “But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views & close inspection—remember we didn’t wrap long ago—so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry!”

For now, it looks like we’ll have to live off of grainy, phone images and descriptions of the trailer. According to Variety, the footage showed off literal golden boy Adam Warlock (played by Will Poulter) and that alternate-timeline Gamora from the end of Avengers: Endgame. A highlight though, is the tiny, saddest looking baby that is a young-version of Rocket Raccoon, which will likely be made into a profitable plushie for Disney’s website.

Returning to the cast of the MCU space-adventure are Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, and Elizabeth Debicki. Newcomers joining the roster include Maria Bakalova (Bodies Bodies Bodies) as Cosmo T he Spacedog, Will Poulter (Detroit) as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji (Peacemaker) as the High Evolutionary, and Daniela Melchior (Suicide Squad) in an unnamed role.

For fans of the ragtag group of Guardians, it looks like the third volume will likely be the team’s last. “This is the end of that story,” said Gunn at Comic-Con. “I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies.”

Let’s hope that’s not a hint-hint for the final fates of some of our favorite Guardians...sad-faced Rocket, get behind me!