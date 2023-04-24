Big Mouth and spin-off Human Resources are both coming to an end

It’s the end of the road for the Big Mouth franchise at Netflix, with the streaming service announcing today that long-running and Emmy-winning animated comedy Big Mouth and its relatively new spin-off Human Resources will both be coming to an end soon—but, at least for Big Mouth, not too soon. This news comes ahead of the premiere of Big Mouth’s seventh season, and Netflix also announced today that the show will be getting an eighth season before shutting the door on its world of coming-of-age kids and hormone monsters once and for all.

This comes from Deadline, which points out that—with eight seasons—Big Mouth will be Netflix’s longest-running original series (not counting kids shows, since the AI that writes and animates Cocomelon can just spit out endless one-episode “seasons” whenever unsuspecting parents turn their backs). That’s quite an achievement, but the Deadline story also counts Big Mouth as having made 689 masturbation jokes, which is a number that will sur ely go up by the time season eight is done (though it’s unclear if that is also a record for Netflix original shows). Naturally, series creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg (who loosely based the show on their own experiences) addressed those achievements with the appropriate amount of reverence: “If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take eight years to finish, they would have been like ‘yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end.’”

As for Human Resources, it will end after its upcoming second season, with Deadline saying that the characters and storylines from that show will feed into Big Mouth’s eighth season at some point in 2024, giving the two shows some sort of crossover finale. (It’s like the reverse of a backdoor pilot, where instead of one show becoming two, it will be two shows becoming one).