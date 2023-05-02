Met Gala 2023: Stars express support for WGA

The writers’ strike is on. After negotiations failed between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP, which represents Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Disney, Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount, and Sony)—with many of the WGA’s contract proposals being outright rejected—the union moved forward with its pledge to enact a full work stoppage across the guild’s film and television writers.

As the hours of the contract dwindled down, many eyes were on a completely different sector of the entertainment industry. As usual, the Met Gala boasted a crowd of major stars flaunting designer gowns and priceless jewels. It’s a real counter to the writers behind the scenes, many of whom have shared stories (with The A.V. Club and elsewhere) of barely being able to make ends meet. Yet though Hollywood’s glamor serves as something of a facade for the stark realities facing the average entertainment laborer, there were some allies pledging support for the writers from the red carpet.

“I don’t get what the problem is,” The Dropout Emmy winner Amanda Seyfried told Variety. “Everything changed with streaming, and everybody needs to be compensated for their work. That’s fucking easy. I don’t get it. Whatever. … Fingers crossed.”

“ I just hope that everyone is treated equally. I hope that they get what they deserve, and I hope that people listen to them. You know?” recent Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry said to the same outlet. “People strike for a reason.” Similarly, Met Gala co-chair Penelope Cruz opined to Reuters, “Sometimes things have to be done to be heard.”

“I support the writers, and I think it’ll affect all of us. It’ll affect every part of the industry, and people beyond the industry. But, you know, we have to stand up for our rights,” Olivia Wilde said to Reuters. “I support unions, and they’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what they deserve. And I wish it didn’t have to come to this, but tonight at midnight we’ll see.”

“I hope that the writers get what they need,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan told the Associated Press. “I believe in the power of unions, I’m lucky to be a part of one with SAG, and hopefully everybody can get what they need swiftly and everyone can get back to work.”

Some of those on the red carpet also doubled as members of the WGA themselves. “I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, and I support them all the way. They gotta have a fair contract, and they got a lot of stuff to iron out,” Jimmy Fallon shared with Variety, expressing his (unfortunately futile) hope that the strike would be avoided. “If there is a strike, yeah, I think we will [go dark]. Whatever I can do to support the guild. I’m actually in the Writers Guild as well. I couldn’t do the show without them, and I support my whole staff.”

“I’m a member of WGA, and support WGA, you know them getting what—we, us, getting what we need.” Quinta Brunson shared with the AP. “No one wants a strike, but I hope that we’re able to rectify this, whatever that means.”

As of now, it means that all members of the guild won’t be doing any writing, pitching, and developing for the studios (and will be doing a fair amount of picketing). While the teamsters have pledged not to cross those picket lines, for now, members of other Hollywood guilds must continue to do whatever work is available amidst the stoppage. However, the Directors Guild and Screen Actors Guild both have contracts expiring in June, which could mean even greater cross-union solidarity depending on how those negotiations play out. While this strike will undoubtedly look different than the one in 2007, only time will tell as to how the industry will change as a result.