This trailer for Pixar's Hoppers is surprisingly apocalyptic
It takes surprisingly little time for a cute, body-jumping premise to make way for the potential eradication of the human race.
The premise of Hoppers—the new Pixar film from We Bare Bears creator Daniel Chong—is pretty wholesome on the surface: A teenage scientist, hoping to stop a company run by Jon Hamm from destroying the environment, ends up using a sci-fi device to put her mind in the body of a robot beaver so she can get her Dr. Dolittle on. Which is why we were kind of surprised at how, uh, dark the trailer for the March 2026 animated feature, released by Disney earlier today, gets. Not just the bit where Bobby Moynihan’s beaver king blithely reminds his subjects that part of having an animal society means some “people” are going to eat some other “people”—take that, Zootopia—but also the part where Piper Curda’s Mabel seems to incite a full-blown genocidal campaign against the human race. Whoops!